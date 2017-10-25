Dodgers bring formula to World Series: Chris Taylor catalyst, Justin Turner hero

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series over the Astros 3-1 on Tuesday in Dodger Stadium, and what we saw offensively was a rather familiar formula to anyone who paid attention to the team much of the season, especially the NLCS.

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner were co-MVPs in the NLCS. In Game 1 of the World Series, they were the entire Dodgers offense. The way their castoff stories converge to form a potent now-1-2 punch in the Dodgers order just three wins shy of a World Series title is pretty fun as well.

Turner was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2013 season. He was still under team control at the time, so that's tantamount to being cut. The Dodgers scooped him up and he's made himself into an All-Star who gets MVP votes.

Taylor was in the minors last season in the Mariners organization when he was dealt to the Dodgers for former pitching prospect Zach Lee (who the Mariners didn't even keep).

Turner was a part-timer for the Dodgers in 2014 before his play made the decision to make him an everyday guy easy.

Taylor started this season in Triple-A.

And yet, here they are, the co-MVPs of the NLCS playing heroes in Game 1 of the World Series.

More accurately, we might say the formula for the Dodgers is Taylor as the catalyst and Turner as the club-wielding hero who drops the hammer.

Taylor led off Game 1 with a home run on Dallas Keuchel's first pitch.

Some fun nuggets on that one:

This was the fourth time a leadoff hitter homered in the first inning of World Series Game 1. The others were Don Buford (1969 Orioles), Dustin Pedroia (2007 Red Sox) and Alcides Escobar (2015 Royals). You might recall Escobar's was of the inside-the-park variety.

This was the second time a Dodgers player has hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in any World Series game. Davey Lopes did so in Game 6 of the 1978 World Series.

This is the fourth straight World Series where we saw a leadoff homer in at least one game. Remember Dexter Fowler in Game 7 last year, Escobar in 2015 and Gregor Blanco in Game 2 of 2014 as the others.

This was the first time in Taylor's big-league career he's homered on the first pitch of his first plate appearance of the game.

Later, in the bottom of the sixth with a 1-1 tie, Taylor -- like any good catalyst -- worked the walk in front of postseason power machine Turner, who hit a two-run blast.

With the way Clayton Kershaw was throwing the ball and how sick the back-end of the Dodgers' bullpen is -- specifically Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen -- that was a "Game Over" moment.

I thought back to Game 2 of the NLCS. In that game, the Dodgers were locked in a 1-1 tie with the Cubs. There was a runner at second base with two outs. Instead of going outside the zone against Cubs reliever John Lackey, Taylor accepted his walk. Again, like any good catalyst. Turner then crushed Lackey's first pitch over the center-field wall. That was a literal "Game Over" moment, sure, but I also felt like that was the "Series Over" moment in that NLCS. It was Taylor and Turner who made it possible.

Taylor hit .316/.458/.789 with two doubles, a triple and two homers in the five NLCS games. He walked five times against only two strikeouts. He didn't chase pitchers' strikes or go out of the zone. He seemed to square up anything he got his bat on.

This from a guy the Mariners essentially discarded and the Dodgers had in Triple-A to start the season.

Turner is on another level in the postseason and it's a continuation of his past postseason success. Heading into Tuesday's Game 1, he was a career .333/.481/.632 hitter with five homers and 24 RBI in 26 playoff games.

Now with six career postseason homers, Turner is already tied for fourth on the Dodgers all-time postseason leaderboard with Ron Cey and Davey Lopes. Something tells me a long series here means Duke Snider (11), Steve Garvey (10) and certainly Adrian Gonzalez (7) are in trouble.

What's more, Turner is now tied for the Dodgers all-time record for postseason RBI (26) with Snider. Snider did it in 36 career postseason games. Turner has played in 27.

Further, Turner already has four homers and 14 RBI this postseason. The RBI are already a Dodgers record for a single postseason. The record for RBI in a single postseason is 21. Keep in mind, the Dodgers only needed to play eight games in the first two rounds to even get here, otherwise Turner would probably be closer here.

Turner's career OBP in the postseason is now .473, which is eighth all-time, just ahead of some fellow named Babe Ruth. His OPS is 1.121, which is on the cusp of the top 10 ever (1.137 is 10th). If we included only guys with at least 100 plate appearances, Turner is third behind Ruth and Lou Gehrig, who are remarkably tied at 1.214.

We're talking about Turner in the same breath as Ruth and Gehrig.

This from a guy the Mets basically cut after his second MLB season.

Game 1 of the World Series was a familiar feel for the Dodgers with Taylor as catalyst and Turner as the powerhouse hero, but it's also a bit surreal how things arrived here for both players. What a hilariously weird, unpredictable and fun game baseball can be.