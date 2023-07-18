A battle between interleague foes features the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) in an MLB on TBS affair. The Dodgers have won three of their past four outings, including a 6-4 win over the Orioles on Monday night. Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA) is on the hill for Los Angeles. Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for the Orioles.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baltimore is listed at -120 in the moneyline (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Orioles vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Orioles moneyline: Orioles -120, Dodgers +100

Dodgers vs. Orioles run-line: Los Angeles +1.5 (-190)

Dodgers vs. Orioles over-under: 9.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the Over in 43 of their last 73 games

BAL: The Orioles have hit the Over in 13 of their last 22 games



Why you should back the Dodgers



First baseman Freddie Freeman remains one of the best pure hitters in the game. Freeman is consistently making contact due to his exceptional eye and patience. The seven-time All-Star is fifth in the MLB in batting average (.318) and tied for 10th in RBI (63). In his last contest, Freeman went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double.

Right fielder Mookie Betts is an outstanding hitter with complete bat control and awareness. Betts is belting homers with regularity for Los Angeles, ranking tied for third in home runs (27) and tied for eighth in RBI (65). Additionally, he is fourth in OPS (.972). In the July 15 win over the New York Mets, he was 4-for-4 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right fielder Anthony Santander is thriving as he owns some gap-producing power in his swing, allowing him to be an effective offensive threat. The 28-year-old leads the team in both home runs (17) and RBI (54). On Sunday against the Marlins, he was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.

Catcher Adley Rutschman provides the club with an athletic and twitchy athlete behind the plate. Rutschman is also a switch hitter who generates plenty of bat speed. He has a batting average of .276 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI. In his last contest, Rutschman was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

