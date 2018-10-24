Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Prediction, World Series Game 2 pick, TV channel, live stream, watch MLB playoffs online
It's Game 2 of the World Series, here's everything you need to know
The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox continues Wednesday night, with Game 2 taking place at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Game 1, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Red Sox won a majors-best 108 games during the regular season and have since dispatched the New York Yankees and Houston Astros with relative ease, making them the favorites in this series. Still, the Dodgers have sufficient time to turn things around.
That turn around will have to begin with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will receive the Game 2 nod from Dave Roberts. Ryu posted a 1.97 ERA during the regular season. In the playoffs, he's been less solid overall, allowing seven runs in 14 1/3 innings. In Ryu's defense, five of those runs came his last time out, in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. Opposing Ryu will be David Price. Whereas Ryu struggled in his most recent outing, Price finally won a postseason game, tossing six shutout frames and clinching the pennant for the Red Sox in dramatic fashion. He ended the regular season with a 3.58 ERA.
World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Dodgers: After Clayton Kershaw gave the Dodgers just four innings in Game 1, the Dodgers bullpen's ability to bounce back will be tested. The Dodgers could use a quality start from Ryu regardless, of course, and his ability to hush Boston's lineup very well could determine the game's outcome. The Dodgers can't afford to fall behind 2-0 in the series, not when it means they'd need to win four of the ensuing five against a 108-win squad in order to secure a title.
Red Sox: The Red Sox could place themselves in a great position with a win. The big question for them is whether or not Price can build upon last start and rewrite the narrative concerning his playoff performance. He's had ample time to rest, so there'll be no excuses when he goes up against a lineup that's likely to be stacked with right-handers.
Game prediction, picks
Again, we have the Red Sox winning the World Series, with many of us picking them to win in five or six. As a result, we're leaning Red Sox in what may prove to be a better pitching matchup than Game 1's disappointing ace-off.
Pick: Red Sox
-
