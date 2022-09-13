Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel with you once again. Week 1 of the NFL season is officially in the books and I hope the majority of your favorite teams are 1-0.

I'm still trying to comprehend what exactly transpired in last night's Broncos-Seahawks contest. While Nathaniel Hackett might end up being a terrific head coach with the Broncos, he couldn't have possibly started off with a worse loss.

With football officially done for a few day, let's shift our focus to the diamond for Tuesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | TV: TBS

Key Trend : The Yankees are 6-2 in their last eight games against a right-handed starter

: The Yankees are 6-2 in their last eight games against a right-handed starter The Pick: Yankees (-165)

The Yankees have rode on the back of slugger Aaron Judge throughout the 2022 season. I expect that to continue as the they begin a short two-game series against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will be sending right-hander Nick Pivetta to the mound. If you're a daily reader of this particular newsletter, then you'll know the utter disdain that I have for Pivetta from his days pitching for the Phillies. Inconsistency has always been a common theme for him. The veteran starter has a 4-6 record coupled with a 4.76 ERA in 14 starts at Fenway Park this season -- and he's yielded 11 long balls in home starts this year.

On top of that, the Yankees have their ace Gerrit Cole on the bump. Cole has given up one earned run or fewer in two of his last three starts. Even on the road, I'm more than confident that the Bronx Bombers get into the win column in this spot.

💰 The Picks

Brewers at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV



The Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-105): -- I definitely like the Cardinals here with Jordan Montomgery on the mound, but the line is a little too juiced for my liking. I think that this will be a low-scoring affair worth wagering on, though. Montgomery has been sensational since being traded to the Cardinals from the Yankees at the deadline.

The left-hander has accumulated a 5-0 record and a 1.00 ERA in seven starts. Aside from yielding five earned runs to the Braves last month, Montgomery has allowed just one run or fewer in every other start for the Cards. He held the Brewers to zero runs on just four hits across six innings in a start last month, and there's little doubt that he can keep them at bay once again.

Meanwhile, Dave Bush will get the start for the Brewers. Bush has been a reliever all season, but he's thrived in that role with a 3.23 ERA. He's obviously serving as the opener, so Bush probably isn't going deep into this game. However, the Brewers do have a capable bullpen that is in the middle-of-the-pack when it comes to allowing runs. With the strong pitching, the under should certainly be attainable in this spot.

Key Trend: The under is 6-1 in the Brewers' last seven games against a starter with a WHIP less than 1.15

Braves at Giants, 9:45 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Kyle Wright Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-167) -- It's no secret that the Braves are one of the most dangerous teams in all of baseball. Part of the reason is their stellar pitching staff.

Kyle Wright has an MLB-best 17 wins. He may not be an overpowering arm, but his strikeout prop is intriguing tonight. The Braves starter has recorded at least five strikeouts in four of his last five outings. In addition, in the four starts prior to that stretch, Wright registered double-digit strikeouts in all four. He should be able to last deep into this game against a Giants team that has struck out the fifth-most times in baseball this season.

Key Trend: Wright has registered at least five strikeouts in four of his last five starts