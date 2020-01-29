Houston Astros finalize deal with Dusty Baker for managerial role in wake of sign-stealing scandal

In the wake of their sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros are set to hire former Washington Nationals skipper Dusty Baker as their next manager, CBS Sports HQ MLB analyst Jim Bowden reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal confirmed Houston was hiring Baker on Wednesday.

The managerial position became available after Major League Baseball handed one-year suspensions to manager A.J. Hinch and general manger Jeff Luhnow after an investigation revealed that Houston illegally stole signs during its 2017 World Series title run. Shortly after MLB announced Hinch and Luhnow's suspensions, Astros owner Jim Crane fired the pair. While the Astros search for a new GM continues, the team will have a veteran in the dugout.

Baker, 70, spent time as a manager of the San Francisco Giants (1993-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-2006) and Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013) before joining the Nationals for a two-year stint for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The three-time NL Manager of the Year (1993, 1997, 2000) won an NL pennant with the Giants in 2002 and has nine total playoff appearances.

When Baker spoke with reporters upon his arrival to Houston for an interview with the team, he shared his excitement at the chance to manage in the big leagues again.

"I'm full of emotion," Baker told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "I've got a lot of roots here. My best friend, Ralph Garr, lives here, a couple of players live here, my family used to live here, my former wife and all her relatives live here. I've been coming to Houston for a long, long time. I've always liked it.

"I'm just hoping to bring some love back to baseball, some integrity to the game, and I think I got relative respect in the game. There's something missing. I need a [World Series] championship, and I'd like to bring a championship to the city of Houston."

With the Cubs, Baker led the team to its first division title in 14 years, and with the Reds, he led the club to its first playoff appearance in 15 years. During his time with Washington, Baker led the Nationals to a pair of NL East titles, but lost in the NLDS in back-to-back appearances. Overall, Baker has a managerial record of 1,863-1,636 (.536) and a 23-32 postseason record.

Some of the other reported candidates who lost out on the Astros job include former Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, current Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Cubs third-base coach Will Venable, former Rangers manager Jeff Banister and Dodgers special assistant Raul Ibanez.