The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the injured list on Wednesday because of hip inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Cubs activated right-hander José Cuas, recently acquired from the Kansas City Royals.

Stroman, 32, has posted a 3.85 ERA (117 ERA+) and a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 23 starts this season. He recently made his second career All-Star Game, though he's encountered some turbulence since. In four second-half starts, he's surrendered 25 hits and 19 runs (18 earned) over 16 innings pitched. Stroman's hip ailment may go a long way in explaining that stretch.

Cuas, 29, compiled a 4.54 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 45 appearances. He's a funky right-hander with a low-90s sinker and good bat-missing ability. To wit, he ranks in the 82nd percentile in whiff rate, according to Statcast's data.

Stroman's absence comes at an inopportune for the Cubs. They entered Wednesday with a 54-53 record, putting them four games back in the National League Central. The Cubs elected to buy instead of selling ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, obtaining Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario as part of a three-player swap.

The Cubs will continue their series against the first-place Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. They'll then play series vs. the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays before encountering a more favorable stretch against the likes of the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.