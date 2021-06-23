"Mattress Mack" is swinging for the fences more than ever. On Tuesday, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a $2 million wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series at 10-1. The bet was placed on the William Hill app in Indiana and the possible $22 million payout would be the largest in United States sports betting history, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 70-year old mattress salesman has never been afraid to make large wagers.

Back in February, McIngvale won a $3.46 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5 in this year's Super Bowl. In addition, Mattress Mack placed a $1 million bet that would've paid out $9 million on the University of Houston to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament. However, the Cougars fell short as they lost to Baylor in the Final Four.

It's also not the first time that McIngvale has backed the Astros to win the World Series.

Last season, McIngvale placed a $10,000 bet on the Astros to win the World Series with +3000 odds. Had the Astros won it all, Mattress Mack would've won $300,000. That's not even the most money he's lost by betting on the Astros. McIngvale ended up losing more than $13 million after he bet on the Astros to win the 2019 World Series -- which they lost to the Washington Nationals -- across several sportsbooks. The $3.5 million he bet on the Astros to win that World Series at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in Mississippi which was the largest wager in the state's sportsbook history.

The Astros currently hold the best record in the American League at 45-28 following Tuesday's action. According to William Hill in Nevada, the Astros have the sixth-best odds (+1000) to win it all behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), Chicago White Sox (+650), San Diego Padres (+750), San Francisco Giants (+800) and New York Yankees (+850).