A Sunday Night Baseball showdown has the New York Mets (46-52) going on the road to play the Boston Red Sox (52-47). These teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, with both teams securing a win. The Mets won the first contest, 5-4, while the Red Sox won the second matchup, 8-6. Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA) will be on the hill for New York. Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA) gets the starting nod for Boston.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 10.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Red Sox vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Red Sox money line: Red Sox -155, Mets +130

Mets vs. Red Sox run-line: New York +1.5 (-155)

Mets vs. Red Sox over/under: 10.5 runs

NYM: The Mets have hit 123 home runs this season

BOS: The Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against the Mets

Why you should back the Mets



Pete Alonso is a powerful slugger in the lineup for the Mets. Alonso has light-tower power and is a serious run-producer. The three-time All-Star is tied for fifth in the MLB in home runs (26) and tied for 14th in RBI (63). In the second game of yesterday's doubleheader, Alonso went 2-of-4 with a double and a triple.

Francisco Alvarez has a compact swing with good awareness on the diamond. Alvarez brings tremendous energy and a solid throwing arm from behind the plate. The 21-year-old has 19 home runs and 41 RBI thus far this season. On July 18 against Chicago White Sox, Alvarez was 2-of-3 with two home runs and four RBI.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Rafael Devers owns such an effortless swing. Devers has impressive pitch recognition skills and is an excellent run-producer. The 26-year-old is tied for 10th in the league in home runs (23) and tied for sixth in RBI (73). On July 16 versus the Chicago Cubs, he was 2-of-4 with a double and a solo homer.

Masataka Yoshida is an incredible hitter with a great eye at the dish. Yoshida can push the ball into any gap while being a reliable offensive threat. The 30-year-old is fifth in the majors in batting average (.319) with 11 home runs and 51 RBI. In the 8-6 win over the Mets on Saturday, Yoshida was 3-of-4 with three base hits and one RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, projecting 10.1 combined runs.

So who wins Mets vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value?