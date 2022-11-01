The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies split the first two games of the 2022 World Series in Houston and on Tuesday they are scheduled to play in Philadelphia for Game 3, which was pushed back one day due to rain on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Lance McCullers vs. Ranger Suarez. McCullers threw six innings of one-run ball while striking out five against the Phillies late in the regular season and that recent success is sure to make him a popular option for Game 3 MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Suarez has made four appearances -- including two starts -- and has one win and one save while striking out nine over 9 2/3 innings with a 1.86 ERA during the 2022 MLB playoffs. However, with Suarez possibly set for a short outing, there could be better values in the MLB DFS player pool for less money on Tuesday. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Valdez as his top FLEX choice in his MLB DFS player pool on FanDuel. The result: Valdez struck out ten Phillies batters and gave up just two hits in five innings of work to return 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Now playing in his sixth MLB postseason in a row and with 82 playoff games under his belt, Bregman looks extremely settled at the plate right now. He enters Tuesday slashing .316/.366/.632 with three home runs, three doubles and nine RBI in nine games so far this postseason.

He's reached safely in all nine games during the 2022 MLB playoffs and during his current five-game hitting streak, he's hit two home runs and two doubles with six RBI. Now he'll take on Suarez in Game 3 and Suarez gave up three home runs and six earned runs in three innings during a start against the Astros on Oct. 4.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber finished with a hit and a walk in Philadelphia's Game 2 loss to Houston, but had a hit and a run scored with another walk in Game 1. Since the beginning of the National League Championship Series, Schwarber has hit .364 with a 1.306 OPS.

In his 48 career playoff appearances, Schwarber has 12 home runs, and DFS players should know that a play on Schwarber is a bet that he'll bring the lumber. The Astros are still set to start McCullers Jr. on the mound in Game 3. The right-handed pitcher gave up four runs on eight hits in his last postseason start against the New York Yankees on October 23. In his last regular season start, Schwarber hit a first-inning homer off of McCullers in a 3-0 Phillies win on October 3.

