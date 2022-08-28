Two unlikely teams combined for 21 runs on Saturday when the Detroit Tigers pummeled the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks out-slugged the Chicago White Sox. Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in Arizona's win, but he could be a pick for MLB DFS lineups again on Sunday. In his last 10 appearances, he has hit .441 with a 1.105 OPS and six RBI.

Meanwhile, Detroit first baseman Harold Castro came into Saturday on a five-game hitting streak and unloaded on the Rangers for three more in the Tigers' 11-2 win. He's an intriguing option in the MLB DFS player pool on Sunday, but Detroit will face Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara, who has only pitched in two games this season, and never faced the Tigers in his brief MLB career. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Woodruff struck out 10 Cubs batters over six scoreless innings to finish as the top-scoring Fantasy pitcher, and returned 30.5 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 52 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Sunday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Machado went 2-for-4 in his last start on Saturday with an RBI in San Diego's 4-3 win over Kansas City. The multi-hit game was his first since August 17, but he's had more than one hit in 10 of his 25 starts this month.

For the season, Machado has 233 total bases, and has already matched his doubles total from last season (31). He also has 22 home runs with 77 RBI and holds his second-highest OPS in the last four seasons (.889). The Padres wrap up their series against the Royals on Sunday against starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley, who is 1-5 at home with a 5.45 ERA. The Royals are also tied with Cincinnati for the highest bullpen ERA in the majors at 4.82.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Reds infielder Donovan Solano ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Solano had a double in his last start on Saturday, bringing his total for the year to 12. This season, Solano has been one of the most consistent hitters for Cincinnati, with offensive splits of .333/.384/.450.

The Reds play their series finale at Washington on Sunday afternoon and take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who has given up 16 runs in 16.1 innings pitched during the month of August. Solano has yet to face Corbin in his career, but the left-handed pitcher gave up nine hits in his most recent start last Sunday. Seven of Solano's 12 total doubles have come against left-handed starters this year, and he has more total hits in road appearances than at home.

