MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

MLB DFS players have a full day of action on Wednesday with 15 games on the schedule. Four games are in the afternoon with big-name pitchers Luis Castillo and Lucas Giolito both scheduled to be on the hill. MLB DFS main slate action on daily Fantasy sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel begins at 7:05 p.m. ET with Brewers vs. Cardinals, Yankees vs. Athletics and Red Sox vs. Phillies among the matchups with MLB playoff implications. Before evaluating these games and others in search for the top MLB DFS picks on Wednesday, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top MLB DFS picks, advice and player pool can help you crush your selections.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Monday, he was all over Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta at just $3,100 on FanDuel. The result: Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs -- returning around 22 points and 7x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. Pederson is hitting just .235 on the season, but he's one of the top power-hitting outfielders in the league with 25 home runs on the season. The Dodgers scored 16 runs against the Blue Jays Tuesday, and Pederson was a huge part of that outburst with a three-run homer. Confidently lock him in at a very affordable price for Wednesday as he takes on Toronto again.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who ranks fourth in the American League in batting average (.308). His season-long numbers (.308/28/75) are impressive, but he's been even hotter in August (.373/5/12) thus far. McClure's model rates him as a tremendous value pick as he takes on the Phillies and starter Drew Smyly, who is 2-6 with a 7.09 ERA for the season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.