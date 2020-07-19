Watch Now: Alex Rodriguez Talks Shared Revenue In MLB ( 2:38 )

The 2020 MLB schedule finally begins with Opening Day on Thursday, July 23. Daily Fantasy baseball players will get their first taste of the regional schedules as the NL East and AL East meet up at 7:08 p.m. ET when the Nationals face the Yankees. The NL West and AL West will follow with a 10:08 p.m. ET first pitch between the Dodgers and Giants. With Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Johnny Cueto all scheduled to take the hill, there are plenty of tough calls to make when building MLB DFS lineups.

Not only will daily Fantasy players need to figure out which pitcher to target with their MLB DFS picks, they'll also have to determine which opposing hitters are best positioned to return numbers against those aces.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day 2020

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day is Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at $10,300 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. Though Kershaw had his worst ERA (3.03) since 2008 last season, he still effectively kept runners off the base path (1.04 WHIP). With the other three 2020 MLB Opening Day starters facing stacked lineups, Kershaw gets a break as he takes on the Giants.

San Francisco ranked 27th in the league with a team batting average of .239 last season. And the Giants took a hit recently with the news that Buster Posey will opt out of this season, removing one of their most reliable bats. Kershaw had an impressive 2.37 ERA against the Giants last season, making him one of top MLB DFS picks to build your lineups around on Thursday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton ($2,600 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings), a value pick who's coming off a career-best mark of 15 home runs in 2019. Eaton was injury-plagued for his first two seasons in Washington, but appeared in 151 games in 2019 and posted a .279/.365/.428 slash line.

Eaton also proved to be lethal on the base paths last season. In fact, he recorded 15 stolen bases, which makes him a valuable asset in daily Fantasy baseball. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Opening Day.

