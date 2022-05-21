Justin Verlander won his second Cy Young and made his eighth All-Star team in 2019, but after making just one start the last two seasons, it was unclear if he'd still have front-of-the-rotation stuff for the Astros. Through seven starts in 2022, Verlander is 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA and he hasn't given up a run in his last two starts entering Saturday as he'll take the ball against the Rangers. Verlander will be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups given how well he's thrown, but he's also the most expensive starting pitching option available in the MLB DFS player pool.

So should you save some money where you can to splurge on Verlander or cut costs on starting pitching to afford position players like Mike Trout, Pete Alonso or Byron Buxton?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Friday, he highlighted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to return 26 points on DraftKings and 34.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, May 21, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). The 31-year-old South Korean has been an above-average offensive player throughout his career with a 117 OPS+ over an eight-year career.

The big left-hander has primarily been used as a righty-killer, hitting 48 of his 52 career home runs against them and posting a .829 OPS throughout his career against right-handed pitching. He'll take on Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish on Saturday, who has a 5.06 ERA on the season with four home runs surrendered over 21 1/3 innings.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year continued to showcase enormous power in 2021 after missing most of 2020 with an injury. He belted 33 home runs and had 104 RBIs while posting a .877 OPS.

In 2022, Alvarez has looked even more himself, with 12 home runs already through 143 plate appearances. His 95.0 percent average exit velocity and 60.4 percent hard-hit contact rate are both career-highs and his .214 BABIP is a staggering 105 points below his career average. He's a high-upside play with multi-homer potential on any given day and with better batted-ball luck, he can enhance his offensive profile even further.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, May 21, 2022

