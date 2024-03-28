Baseball is back with 2024 MLB Opening Day scheduled for Thursday. Since Shohei Ohtani already made his Dodgers debut in Seoul last week, all eyes will be on Juan Soto as he debuts with the Yankees. The superstar slugger brings a .946 career OPS to the Bronx Bombers as they begin their season in Houston against the Astros. Soto will see a lefty-lefty matchup on MLB Opening Day 2024 against Framber Valdez, but he has a solid .836 OPS against left-handed pitching in his career.

It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool with 26 teams in action on MLB Opening Day 2024, so striking the right balance will be key.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day is Tigers catcher Jake Rogers at $3,400 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. The 28-year-old saw big-league action in Detroit in 2019 and 2021, flashing some power with 10 home runs in 255 plate appearances. However, he finally earned a more regular role with the club in 2023 and put that power on full display.

Rogers hit 21 home runs in 365 plate appearances and also drove in 49 runs while posting a respectable .730 OPS. However, that OPS rose to .858 against left-handed pitching and he'll take on White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet on Thursday. Crochet will be making his first career start and current Tigers have a 1.017 OPS against him, albeit over a small sample size (16 plate appearances).

Another player McClure likes for Thursday's season opener is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Betts finished second in NL MVP voting last season after slashing .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and 14 stolen bases and he's already off to a roaring start to the 2024 MLB season.

The Dodgers played a two-game series against the Padres in South Korea last week in a regular-season preamble to Opening Day and Betts went 6-for-9 with a home run, a double, and seven RBI. He'll match up with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas on Thursday, with Mikolas posting a 4.78 ERA and allowing opponents to slug .454 last season. Betts is 2-for-5 off Mikolas in his career and you'll want to play the hot hand on MLB Opening Day 2024.

