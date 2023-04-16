The 2023 MLB season continues on Sunday with all 30 teams in action, which means there will be plenty of options for MLB daily Fantasy players. However, while lineup variance can help you win big in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, a successful MLB DFS strategy requires that you lean on certain players more than others. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds could be one of the more popular options in the MLB DFS player pool on Sunday against a familiar foe in Miles Mikolas.

Reynolds is 9-for-28 in his career off Mikolas with four doubles and he enters Sunday with a .977 OPS on the season. So how much exposure should you have to Reynolds in your MLB DFS lineups? And who are some of the other players that you should be targeting on a day with wall-to-wall baseball action? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Alonso belted his sixth home run of the season to return 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, April 16.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Olson hit 34 home runs and had 103 RBI while playing all 162 games in his first season with his hometown Braves last year.

The 29-year-old looks even more comfortable in 2023. Olson is slashing .317/.423/.650 so far this season with five home runs, five doubles and a National League-leading 15 RBI. He's already had seven multi-hit games this season and he's 4-for-9 with a home run and three RBI so far in this series against the Royals. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $3,600 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. The four-time All-Star has been top six in AL MVP voting in five of the last six seasons and he's thoroughly established himself as one of the best players in baseball.

In 2023, he's off to an 18-for-58 start with one home run, a triple, six doubles, nine RBI and four stolen bases. On Sunday, the Guardians will take on Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. The veteran has a 7.71 ERA so far this season, and Ramirez has a career .835 OPS against lefties as a switch-hitter.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 16, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday?