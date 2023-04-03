Pitchers score more points than anybody in MLB daily Fantasy and that's why nailing your starting pitching choices is a critical piece of any successful MLB DFS strategy. However, with primarily No. 4 and No. 5 starters taking the mound on Monday, this could be a golden opportunity to identify value in the pitching market to free up cap space you can spend elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool. Johnny Cueto had to be plugged into the White Sox rotation out of necessity last season but posted a 3.35 ERA over 158 1/3 innings to earn a one-year, $8.5 million contract with a team option in Miami this offseason.

He'll make his Marlins debut against the Twins on Monday. Cueto went at least six innings and gave up two earned runs or less in three of his four starts against the Twins last season and that could make him a sneaky addition to your MLB DFS lineup. But what other affordable options have plus matchups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Rays starter Jeffrey Springs as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Springs threw six no-hit innings and struck out 12 in a win over the Tigers, returning 64 points on FanDuel and 40.9 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season underway, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, April 3. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. In an era of hitting that is defined by power and launch angle, Kwan is a bit of throwback. He's dependent almost entirely on hit tool, plate patience and speed at the plate and is coming off a sensational rookie season.

Kwan hit .298 and drew 62 walks while only striking out 60 times in 638 plate appearances as a rookie. He finished with an OBP of .373 and also stole 19 bases on his way to finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Kwan is 4-for-17 to start the 2023 season but he does already have six RBI and he enters Monday on a three-game hitting streak.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Cruz hit 17 home runs and stole 10 bases last season on his way to finishing sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and the former top-five prospect routinely produces jaw-dropping displays of physical talent.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound shortstop broke the MLB record with a 122.4 mph batted ball last season and had an average exit velocity of 91.9 mph that ranked in the top 9% of all hitters in 2022. Cruz is off to a 4-for-10 start with a home run and three RBI and could be taking a huge step towards superstardom in 2023.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 3, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.