The Chicago White Sox were expected to have several elite MLB DFS picks on their roster this season, but that has not been the case thus far. They are riding a nine-game losing streak and are 7-20 overall heading into Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been one of the lone bright spots, batting .281 with hits in seven of his last eight games. This could be a favorable matchup for him in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, as Tampa Bay starter Calvin Faucher is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA to open his rookie season.

Starting pitching matchups can drastically influence MLB DFS strategy and the price of players in the MLB DFS player pool.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Gurriel had a pair of hits, scored a run and walked once in a blowout win over Colorado, returning 12 points on DraftKings and 15.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, April 29.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Carroll has been the best hitter in Arizona's lineup so far this season, racking up a team-high 29 hits. He is batting .312, has four home runs and has driven in eight runs through his first 93 at-bats.

Carroll has been particularly good over the past week, bringing a seven-game hit streak into this contest. He went 3 of 4 with two runs and two stolen bases against Kansas City on Tuesday, which were his ninth and tenth stolen bases of the season. The 22-year-old is batting .286 with seven homers and 17 RBI in 158 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers during his career.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Carroll with Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Walker has found himself in a valuable position in Arizona's lineup this season, driving in a team-high 17 runs. He had two hits, two RBI and a run in a win over Colorado on Friday.

Walker is facing unproven Colorado starter Noah Davis, who is getting set for his third start of the season. Davis has been on the road for the first two outings, so he will try to keep the ball in the yard at the dangerous Coors Field. McClure has targeted this as a profitable spot to include a few of Arizona's best bats in your MLB DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday?