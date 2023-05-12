Harrison Bader didn't make his season debut for the New York Yankees until May 2 after recovering from a strained left oblique muscle. And he proved to be exactly the jolt the Yankees needed at the time. The 28-year-old outfielder has a slash line of .400/.438/.833 with three home runs in 30 at-bats over nine games, and the Yankees have a 6-3 record over that time. He should continue to be a popular player in MLB DFS lineups even as the Yankees embark on a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in baseball at 30-9.

The Yankees have lost three of four games against the Rays since Bader's return. But the centerfielder has been one of the lone efficient offensive players for New York during that span with a .462 batting average, two home runs and seven RBI. Daily Fantasy baseball players have been keeping a close eye on Bader when examining the MLB DFS player pool and a matchup with the Rays shouldn't necessarily send him out of your MLB DFS lineups.



On Thursday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as one of this top MLB DFS picks. The result: Semien hit a solo home run against the Athletics, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). The eight-year veteran has been one of the most stable offensive players from behind the dish over his career and he is hitting for his best batting average (.266) since 2019. He has at least one hit in six of his last eight games, including three multi-hit efforts and eight RBI.

Contreras has strong career splits against left-handed pitching as the Red Sox send left-hander James Paxton against the Cardinals on Friday. The 30-year-old catcher, who's in his first year in St. Louis after playing seven years with the Cubs, has a slash line of .266/.359/.503 against left-handers with a home run in every 18.5 at-bats against southpaws. Paxton is also making his first start since April 6, 2021 after Tommy John surgery and a hamstring injury, so some rust in likely to be expected.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Contreras with third baseman Nolan Arenado ($4,900 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Similarly to Contreras, Arenado does the majority of his damage against left-handed pitchers. The seven-time All-Star has a .746 OPS against left-handers this season, and a .981 mark against southpaws over his 11-year career.

The Cardinals have struggled this season with a 13-25 record, but their offense has performed better as of the late. The Cardinals have averaged six runs per game over their last seven games, as opposed to 4.4 runs per game on the season. Arenado, a five-time Silver Slugger award winner, has five hits, including a triple and a home run, in his last five games. The stack of Contreras and Arenado against Paxton, who is making his first start in two years, could prove profitable at their respective prices. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 12, 2023

