Does anything say September baseball more than the smack talk between the Yankees and Mets as home runs were exchanged on Sunday? One of the top shortstops in the days' MLB DFS player pool was at the center of all the controversy. The Mets' Francisco Lindor stole the show in the Big Apple when he hit three home runs and five RBI as part of a monster night at the plate.

Another shortstop that could be in line for a big day in an in-state rivalry is Texas' Isiah Kiner-Falefa. On Monday, he's the 12th-most expensive player at his position on DraftKings and 15th on FanDuel. The Rangers begin a series with the Astros on Monday, and Kiner-Falefa has hit .350 with three doubles and four RBI in 15 games against them already this season. Before making your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure went with Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker. The New York starter allowed five earned runs, but struck out eight. He was the seventh-most expensive starting pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool, yet returned the fifth-most points at the position. Those that put him in their lineup were well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 13, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. Bichette followed up a strong showing in the second game of a double-header against Baltimore on Saturday with a two-run performance on Sunday. He's produced double-digit Fantasy points in seven of his last eleven games.

Bichette has been a reliable Fantasy option since the All-Star break, but heads into a tough series with division-leading Tampa Bay this week. McClure believes that the groove Bichette is in will cure the tough luck he's had against the Rays this season. This year, he has just nine hits in 58 plate appearances against Tampa, but over the last 14 games overall, he's hit .357 with a .928 OPS.

Also key to McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy is stacking Bichette with Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($3,900 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings). In the first game of Toronto's double-header against Baltimore on Saturday, Springer went 2-for-5 from the plate with a home run and two RBI. Although he's been a bit up-and-down recently, at the beginning of August, he went on a tear and had 17 hits in nine games.

At home this season, Springer has batting splits of .323/.403/.692, and in night games, they are .274/.355/.589. Considering that he is playing in a traditionally favorable situation, McClure sees Monday night as a big opportunity for Springer to stay hot following Sunday's double-header.

