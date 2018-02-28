MLB hot stove signings: Royals sign Lucas Duda to replace Eric Hosmer

Duda gets a one-year deal from Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have their first baseman for Year 1 of the post-Eric Hosmer era.

On Wednesday, the Royals signed free agent slugger Lucas Duda. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the one-year deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1.5 million in incentives. The team announced the signing but not the contract terms.

Duda, 32, hit .217/.322/.496 (116 OPS+) with 30 home runs in 127 games split between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays last season. Elbow and back trouble limited to Duda to 174 of 324 possible games the last two years.

With Duda now on board, manager Ned Yost figures to run out a lineup that looks something like this:

  1. 2B Whit Merrifield
  2. RF Jorge Bonifacio
  3. 1B Lucas Duda
  4. C Salvador Perez
  5. LF Alex Gordon
  6. DH Jorge Soler
  7. 3B Cheslor Cuthbert
  8. CF Paulo Orlando
  9. SS Alcides Escobar

Gordon has played some center field this spring, and if he can handle the position regularly, that would allow Soler to play some outfield and free up the a lineup spot for prospect Hunter Dozier, who was slated to start at first base before the Duda signing.

The Royals of course lost Hosmer to free agency this offseason, along with Lorenzo Cain and likely Mike Moustakas as well. The free agent defections have pushed the club into a rebuild, and it could be a long road. The MLB roster isn't very good and Baseball America recent ranked Kansas City's farm system as 29th in baseball.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

