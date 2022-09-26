Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.

Some other teams who may be hunting for a new manager this offseason include the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Philadelphia Phillies, each of whom fired their previous skippers during the course of the season. The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox could join them, depending on J.J. Picollo's opinion of Mike Matheny and the health of Tony La Russa. There's always the possibility of an unexpected change, too.

