Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
Some other teams who may be hunting for a new manager this offseason include the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Philadelphia Phillies, each of whom fired their previous skippers during the course of the season. The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox could join them, depending on J.J. Picollo's opinion of Mike Matheny and the health of Tony La Russa. There's always the possibility of an unexpected change, too.
Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Don Mattingly
|Won't return for 2023
|Mattingly will not return for the 2023 season, as announced on Sept. 25.
|Phil Nevin
|Interim
|Nevin took over for Joe Maddon in June, but the Angels' winning percentage has been worse since.
|John Schneider
|Interim
|Schneider replaced Charlie Montoyo in July and Toronto has improved under his watch. The Jays are set to make the playoffs in 2022 after missing out despite a 91-win season last year.
|Rob Thomson
|Interim
|The Phillies saw immediate improvement under Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi in early June. The team has not made a decision on Thomson's full-time status, and Philadelphia is still chasing a playoff berth.
|Tony Beasley
|Interim
|Texas fired Chris Woodward in August after a 51-63 start. The team has had similar results under interim manager Tony Beasley.