MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Scherzer returns from neck injury

Monday brings us a new baseball week and a bit of a light slate, as we only had seven games. Yep, more than half the teams are off. It's a bit of a bummer, but we'll still scratch together enough good stuff to make this daily roundup worthwhile.

Monday's action

Washington Nationals 3, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Detroit Tigers 0 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 11, San Diego Padres 3 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)

Scherzer returns, Stanton hits MLB-high 37th HR

A week ago Monday, Max Scherzer hit his first career home run and then exited the game with neck stiffness, saying he slept wrong on it. He returned to the hill on Monday night and worked seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out nine while being able to work up to 114 pitches. He looked like his normal self for much of the night, so the Nationals can breathe a bit easier as they await Stephen Strasburg 's return to the rotation.

Scherzer took a no-decision, as in the sixth inning he coughed up a game-tying homer to Giancarlo Stanton :

No real shame in Stanton taking someone deep. It was his 37th of the season, tying his personal season-high and increasing his MLB lead over Aaron Judge , who has 35. He's finally avoiding injury and piling up the bombs like we thought he could for so long. It's a pretty good bet Stanton tops 50 and, heck, maybe he gets hot enough to make a run at 60?

Regardless, the Nationals would win thanks to an eighth-inning RBI from Bryce Harper . Speaking of which, earlier in the game, Bryce Harper hit his 150th career homer, joining an exclusive group to get there before his 25th birthday. More on that here.

Baez hits inside-the-park HR

The Cubs-Giants game is still in progress in San Francisco, but here's an incredibly fun play. Watch Javier Baez hit an inside-the-park homer and also pay attention to the amazing throw home by Giants right fielder Carlos Moncrief :

That's Baez's 16th homer of the season, but the first inside-the-park job in his career. What's funny is that's probably a home run that leaves the yard in any other ballpark. Hey, baseball is fun. We already knew that, right?

Cardinals finally back to .500

Though they've been within striking range of the mediocre NL Central for most of the season, the Cardinals have been toiling below .500 for a long time. The last time they were .500 entering Monday was all the way back on June 2, when they lost to fall to 26-26. That game started a seven-game losing streak and they were unable to get back to even until winning on Monday in Kansas City. They are now 56-56.

Royals are cold again

Also from that game, the Royals were crushed, 11-3, and have now dropped six of their last eight games.

They've interestingly been hot-and-cold nearly all season. The last month has been a case of extreme examples. The Royals lost seven of eight, then won nine in a row before a loss, a win and now losses in six of their last eight.

The loss Monday moves the Royals back into a tie with the idle Tampa Bay Rays for the second AL wild card spot.

Tigers only manage one hit

There wasn't much offense in PNC Park on Monday. The Pirates led 1-0 before a two-run John Jaso homer in the seventh and that would be the extent of the offense. The Pirates only had three hits, but the Tigers got only a James McCann single. That was it for the entire game (a certain phrase from the great Harry Doyle of "Major League" comes to mind).

Pirates starter Trevor Williams obviously deserves credit, working seven scoreless innings before George Kontos and Juan Nicasio worked spotless innings to close down the gem.

Still, that's some woeful offense from the Tigers.

Votto reaches 30 homers

Reds first baseman Joey Votto is having yet another amazing season and on Monday he hit his 30th home run of the year.

Interestingly, on that blast Votto became the all-time home run leader in Great American Ball Park with 136.

Further, this marks only the second time in Votto's excellent career that he's reached 30 homers. He hit 37 in 2010 when he won the NL MVP, but he's never reached 30 again until now. He's ended up with exactly 29 three times.

On the year, Votto is hitting .314/.438/.604 with 30 homers, 81 RBI and, get this, he's walked 84 times compared to just 56 strikeouts.

Don Baylor dies

Sadly, Major League Baseball lost another great man far too early, as Don Baylor passed away. Full story here.

