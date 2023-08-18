This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



White Sox at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: White Sox (-101)

Key trend: The White Sox have won three of their last five road games.

Listen, I know what's you're thinking. Backing the White Sox isn't exactly the most appealing wager, and I don't disagree. Still, the Rockies are the worse team here, and we're going to take advantage of that fact.

The Rockies have gotten into the win column just twice over their last 10 games. In the eight games that they've lost during that stretch, Colorado has been defeated by an average of 3.9 runs, including 5+ runs on three occasions. On Friday, the Rockies will be sending starter Peter Lambert to the mound, and Lambert has struggled mightily of late with a 7.71 ERA and three home runs surrendered over his last three starts. Colorado has come out on the losing end in each of those contests.

Meanwhile, the White Sox offense may be ranked 26th in runs, but they've been scoring at a decent clip lately. Chicago is averaging 4.6 runs over its past 10 games, including 5+ runs in six of those contests. The White Sox do possess some power bats -- Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Vaughn -- and with the game taking place at an atmosphere like Coors Field, the ball will have more of a tendency to leave the yard.

Orioles at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-107)

Key trend: The Orioles have won five of their last nine road games by two or more runs.

The Orioles are coming off losing consecutive games to the Padres. However, considering that Baltimore has only lost three straight games once this season, I'm confident in backing them in this spot.

When you're talking about one of the best teams facing one of the worst, the Orioles are clearly the side to back here. They are tied for the second-most wins while ranking seventh in RBI and ninth in runs. Considering their lineup is dangerous, it doesn't hurt that they'll be facing Athletics starter Luis Medina, who owns a 3-8 record to go along with a lofty 5.31 ERA on the year. The Athletics also sport a bullpen ERA of 5.50, the highest in baseball.

When they faced off earlier this season, the Orioles won three of four games in that series, including two by multiple runs. Aside from a rough outing his last appearance, Orioles veteran starting pitcher Kyle Gibson has been strong of late. Baltimore has been victorious in three of his last five starts, and he's allowed two or fewer runs in three of those outings. This isn't a spot to overthink. Take the Orioles on the run line.

Giants at Braves, 7:20 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Spencer Strider Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+104)

Key trend: Strider has registered at least nine strikeouts in five of his last seven starts.

Nine strikeouts seems like a large ask. However, when you're talking about baseball's Ks leader in Braves starter Spencer Strider, racking up the punch-outs isn't exactly a tough challenge most of the time.

Strider doesn't just lead the majors in this category, he has a 30-strikeout advantage (!) on the man who places second on the list, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Strider ace has recorded at least nine strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. In addition, he has tallied double-digit strikeouts in four of his last seven outings. Strider has also struck out at least nine batters in 17 of his 24 starts this season. With the Giants having registered the fourth-most strikeouts in the majors, I feel quite good about Strider reaching this number.