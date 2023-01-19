Major League Baseball spring training is less than a month away, but that doesn't mean MLB's offseason is totally finished. Rather, there are still rumors to be found and moves to be made. Keep it here throughout Thursday as CBS Sports tracks all the latest rumors, news, and notes from across the majors.

Red Sox ink Tapia

Raimel Tapia TOR • LF • #15 BA 0.265 R 47 HR 7 RBI 52 SB 8 View Profile

Raimel Tapia, a veteran of parts of seven big-league seasons, is joining the Red Sox on a minor-league deal, according to WEEI. Tapia had originally announced his signing on his personal Instagram account.

Tapia, who will turn 29 years old in early February, spent last season with the Blue Jays. He'd previously played his entire career with the Rockies. Overall he's batted .277/.318/.392 (83 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 53 stolen bases. Tapia's contributions have been worth an estimated 0.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball-Reference.

Tapia figures to serve as organizational depth, at least to begin the season. The Red Sox recently signed veteran Adam Duvall to join Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida in their outfield. It seems unlikely that Tapia would see significant action given they also have prospects Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela who could play themselves into consideration, as well as fellow non-roster invitee Greg Allen.

A's not considering Laureano trade

Ramon Laureano OAK • RF • #22 BA 0.211 R 49 HR 13 RBI 34 SB 11 View Profile

The Athletics do not appear open to moving veteran outfielder Ramón Laureano, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Laureano, 28, has posted a career 113 OPS+ over parts of five big-league seasons. He's coming off the worst offensive showing of his career, as judged by OPS+, and he's no longer viewed as an everyday center-field option. Still, the A's reluctance to move Laureano qualifies as a surprise given how much of their veteran core they've dealt away since MLB's owner-imposed lockout was lifted.

Indeed, the A's have traded -- among others -- Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Murphy, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea. Laureano evidently won't join that rank, at least not yet.