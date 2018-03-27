'MLB The Show 18' review: Babe Ruth returns, new batting stances, hilarious bat flips and everything you need to know

The latest installment of Sony's "MLB The Show" hit stores and digital marketplaces on Tuesday, giving baseball fans an updated release of what is widely considered to be one of the best sports video game simulation franchises on the market today. "MLB The Show 18" doesn't tout a lot of major upgrades from last year's game -- at least not in terms of exciting, marquee features -- but it's undoubtedly a better product than its predecessor.

After taking the game for a spin over the weekend, there were several clear initial takeaways. Here's what you need to know:

The minor improvements make a big difference

There aren't a lot of major changes when it comes to gameplay or visuals from last year's game. But, considering the franchise is one of the best simulations on the sports video game market, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Instead, "MLB The Show 18" keys in on minor improvements, and it's pretty successful in that regard.

Gameplay takes a step forward in fluidity and realism, most notably with the improved ball physics. The flight paths and bounces from batted balls feel more authentic this year, making it a more enjoyable experience to rip liners down the baseline, crush ding dongs into the upper deck or just poke a little blooper over the infielders heads. The improved defensive tagging system is a much-needed upgrade as well. When it comes to "The Show," realism is everything, and this plays like the most realistic game in series history.

And while "The Show" might still be behind "NBA 2K" in terms of graphics and stunning visuals, it's closed the gap a bit this year. The lighting and shadows presented on the field and on players have improved. Player scans/faces seem to have improved both in quantity and quality. One of my favorite small details is how well they've done with player expressions during action sequences.

There may not be too many major changes, but the small ones can make a big difference.

It brings a heavily-customizable experience

One of the great things about "MLB The Show 18" is how user-friendly it is. Players can choose between three different styles of controls and interface when it comes to both hitting and pitching, giving users options to maximize their enjoyment and ability when it comes to gameplay. If you don't like some of the game's newer features and offerings, the game offers the ability to turn them off.

"The Show" has ramped up its player customization features in years past, but this is their most impressive offering ever in that regard. Create-A-Player is so detailed that you're pretty much able to sculpt any human being from scratch, customizing every aspect of their facial structure. (That's important because "The Show" still doesn't allow gamers to scan their own face into the game.)

Both existing and created players are highly-customizable -- from their equipment and gear to their signature celebrations and batting stances. The all-new batting stance editor is one of the coolest features to be introduced in a while, as it allows users to modify any existing batting stance in the game.

There's also a wide variety of new celebrations and bat flips, and a lot of them are hilariously ridiculous.

Of course, "The Show" pays a lot of attention to detail when it comes to true-to-life player gear and batting stances/pitching motions, but the extra customization still a very cool option to have for gamers that like to tweak and create rosters.

Presentation has improved

MLB The Show 18

Matt Vasgersian still has lead commentary duties in "The Show," and some of his lines will sound very familiar, but the broadcasting feel as a whole is undeniably better. Mark De Rosa replaces Harold Reynolds in the booth, which -- no offense to Reynolds -- is a major improvement. Vasgersian, De Rosa and Dan Plesac recorded much of their commentary exchanges together (rather than recording lines separately) so there's more of a cohesive feel to the presentation, though it still has a ways to go to match the conversational, authentic feel of some other sports games. ("NBA 2K" still remains the gold standard.)

This year's installment brings minor improvements to stadium atmospheres and player/fan behavior, which helps add a bit more emotion and life to games. The cut scenes and replays are enjoyable as well. But the biggest upgrade when it comes to presentation in this year's game might be the menus. They're gorgeous and very easily navigable, which is often an under-appreciated aspect of a great sports video game.

Franchise mode has more depth and organization, but still leaves a bit to be desired

When it comes to sports games, I'm mainly an offline player looking to become immersed in a franchise or career mode. In addition to enjoyable gameplay, I crave depth and progression with my franchise modes.

There aren't many new features when it comes to franchise mode in "MLB The Show 18," but it's definitely still an improvement over last year's version. (The same can be said for Road To The Show, by the way.) It feels much more organized, from the menus and layouts to the breakdown of different phases of the season. The game also still offers plenty of ways to progress through the season; you can play full games, quickly manage games, partially simulate and hop in during key moments, or do a speedy quick sim through a full season in about 10 minutes. It's a very immersive and user-friendly experience.

MLB The Show 18

However, there are still a few glaring omissions. "The Show" has removed online franchise mode completely while they attempt to restructure their online servers, and that'll be a tough hit for many of the avid online users. They also still don't offer an option to build new ballparks (a feature that was available in the PS2 days of MVP Baseball) or relocate/rebrand teams. It seems inevitable that this comes to "The Show," but in a year where there aren't a ton of new features and customization is one of the better aspects of the game, it feels like a glaring absence.

There have been server issues already

As mentioned above, "The Show" is trying to make major steps to improve their online experience, as their servers have been a bit disastrous and it's made trying to play online highly frustrating in years past. They've removed online franchise completely in order to help them restructure their servers and better accommodate Diamond Dynasty, a very popular (and largely server-based) game mode.

Unfortunately, if the first few days of pre-release access are any indication, they've still got plenty of work to do. Those who pre-ordered the game got access to play it for five days leading up to release, and several of those days were marred with server issues that messed with gamers' purchases and gameplay unlocks.

We've identified issues regarding marketplace processing, in-game purchases/redemption and game scoring. We’re looking into the situation and will give you an update as soon as possible. All offline game modes should be operational. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 26, 2018

It's still very early and we often see initial server issues get sorted out quickly, so this is something to monitor. However, it's definitely not the start that "The Show" (and its players) were hoping for.

