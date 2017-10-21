Nationals reportedly want to interview Alex Cora for manager job despite Red Sox buzz
Cora, the Astros bench coach, is the hottest available managerial prospect
On Friday, the Washington Nationals announced manager Dusty Baker would not return. Baker's dismissal came as a shock, given the club had delivered good results over his two seasons.
Now, the Nationals intend to do something else that will qualify as unexpected: asking the Houston Astros to interview bench coach Alex Cora, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.
That the Nationals want to talk with Cora makes sense. He's a hot managerial prospect, despite having served just a single season on a big-league bench. The surprise hinges on whether or not Cora goes along with the process. After all, he's been so tied to the Boston Red Sox gig that his coronation as their new manager has been framed as a matter of "when" and not "if." Cora, then, could tip Boston's hand should he reject the Nationals' overtures.
Of course, you can forgive Cora if he has other things on his mind. The Astros will play the New York Yankees on Saturday night. The winner of that game will advance to the 2017 World Series.
-
Door not closed on Verlander for Game 7
Verlander threw seven innings and 99 pitches in Game 6 on Friday
-
Report: Cubs fire pitching coach Bosio
Bosio is the latest name in a loaded free-agent class for pitching gurus
-
ALCS Game 7: Yankees' bullpen concerns
Chad Green won't be available in Game 7 and David Robertson looks worn down
-
Yankees-Astros Game 7: Key factors
The Yankees and Astros close out the ALCS on Saturday, and each side has pros and cons going...
-
Projections: NYY likely to win Game 7
Who will win Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night? SportsLine has a strong lean on one sid...
-
How to watch Yankees-Astros Game 7
The Astros find themselves looking to complete a comeback in the series at home
Add a Comment