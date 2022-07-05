The Seattle Mariners (40-42) and the San Diego Padres (47-35) round out their two-game series on Tuesday afternoon. Seattle heads into the matchup on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Padres 8-2 in Monday's contest. Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.66 ERA) is starting for Seattle. Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Diego.

The first pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -140 money-line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Mariners odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +118 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Padres vs. Mariners money line: Padres -140, Mariners +118

Padres vs. Mariners over-under: 7 runs

Padres vs. Mariners run line: Padres -1.5 (+170)

SD: The Padres are 6-0 (+470) when Clevinger starts

SEA: The Mariners are 11-5 when Gilbert starts

Why you should back the Padres



Third baseman Manny Machado is an all-around threat on the diamond. Machado has good power to all parts of the field with an outstanding throwing arm. The five-time All-Star knows how to make consistent contact due to quick hands and effortless swing. Machado is sixth in the league in batting average (.318) along with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth is a solid defender with good instincts. He's able to make quick reads, but has great awareness offensively and defensively. Cronenworth also owns a line-drive swing. The 28-year-old is batting .244 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs. He went 1-for-2 with a single in his last outing.

Why you should back the Mariners

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez is an athletic force for the Mariners. Rodriguez has terrific speed to cover plenty of ground in the outfield while having a superb swing. The 21-year-old has home-run power and run-producing qualities. He is hitting .275 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. Rodriguez rolls into this game on an eight-game hitting streak.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez is a good defender who owns an excellent throwing arm. Suarez has a smooth swing with power to any gap of the field. The one-time All-Star currently has 13 dingers and 38 RBIs. On June 3, he went 2-for-3 with two singles.

