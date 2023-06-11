Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen recorded his 2,000th career hit on Sunday against the New York Mets. McCutchen led off the bottom of the first inning with a line drive to left field against Carlos Carrasco. He then acknowledged a standing ovation from the PNC Park crowd by doffing his helmet.

Here's the scene in all its moving picture glory:

McCutchen, 36, entered Sunday hitting .264/.379/.425 (122 OPS+) with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in over the course of his first 56 games. He returned to the Pirates this offseason after splitting the previous five years between the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen, of course, was originally a member of the Pirates organization, and he spent his first nine years in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's 1,515 career hits with the Pirates places him 12th all-time in franchise history. He would need 88 more hits to tie Tommy Leach for 11th. Three Pirates players have recorded 2,500 or more hits: Roberto Clement (3,000), Honus Wagner (2,967), and Paul Waner (2,868).

McCutchen is the fifth active player to join the 2,000 hit club. Here's a look at the top five:

It's worth noting that McCutchen will not be the last active player to clear 2,000 hits this season. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman entered Sunday just 10 knocks short of the mark. Additionally, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is only 49 hits away himself. Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Evan Longoria is the only other active player beyond the 1,900-hit threshold, albeit just barely, with 1,904 knocks overall.