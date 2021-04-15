The Boston Red Sox took both games of a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to nine in a row. The Red Sox, who began the season with an 0-3 record, are now 9-3 and in sole possession of first place in the American League East. According to Elias Sports, the Red Sox are the first team in Major League Baseball history to begin a season with a three-plus game losing streak and then reel off a winning streak of at least nine games. Depending on Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, the Red Sox could enter Thursday up by three games.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo, acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, played a pivotal role in each victory.

The Red Sox won Game 1 by a 3-2 score, with Verdugo combining with Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts to produce six hits (including three doubles). Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi held the Twins to two runs over five innings before giving way to relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Matt Barnes. Hernandez and Barnes combined to allow one baserunner in two clean innings.

Verdugo, by the way, made an impressive diving grab to square away the game:

Game 2 was anything but a nailbiter, with the Red Sox winning a 7-1 boat race. Verdugo delivered three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Rafael Devers also recorded two hits and drove in two runs of his own. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez, meanwhile, allowed one run on five hits and a walk in five innings.

Overall, Verdugo went 5-for-8 on the day after entering play with a seasonal slash line of .194/.286/.389. He's now batting .273/.340/.500.

The Red Sox will conclude their four-game series against the Twins on Thursday afternoon before jetting back to Boston for the start of a 10-game homestand. Said homestand will include four games against the Chicago white Sox, two against the Toronto Blue Jays, and four against the Seattle Mariners.