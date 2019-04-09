Reds-Pirates brawl: Chris Archer, Yasiel Puig, David Bell suspended and fined by MLB for Sunday's fight
Puig and Bell will begin serving their suspensions Tuesday night
Major League Baseball announced suspensions following the Cincinnati Reds-Pittsburgh Pirates bench-clearing brawl during Sunday's series finale at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer, Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and manager David Bell all received suspensions. Here's the official announcement from MLB:
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at Derek Dietrich of the Reds. The suspension of Archer is subject to appeal. If Archer elects to file an appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions during the incident. Puig will begin to serve his suspension tonight, when the Reds are to host the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park.
Reds manager David Bell has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions during the incident. Bell's suspension is to be served tonight.
Here's a video of the scuffle:
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as needed.
