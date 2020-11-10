Tuesday afternoon the New York Mets hosted an introductory press conference for their new owner, Steve Cohen. Both Cohen and Mets president Sandy Alderson answered questions from the media about the club's future. After Cohen's $2.475-billion purchase of the Mets from the Wilpon family was approved by MLB owners by a vote of 26-4, he immediately cleaned house with the dismissals of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and special assistant Omar Minaya.

Cohen also hired Alderson as team president. Alderson was with the Mets from 2010 until 2018, building the team that won the 2015 NL pennant and also made the 2016 wild card game.

When Alderson was asked whether Mets manager Luis Rojas would return as the club's skipper for the 2021 season, he told reporters, including MLB's Anthony DiComo, that it's "very likely" Rojas will be back. Alderson explained that he "left the door slightly ajar" due to the team's ongoing search for a president of baseball operations. The club has already began its search and has conducted one interview, according to Alderson. There is a chance that the new head of baseball ops could decide to bring in their own manager.

The Mets hired Rojas after the club had an unexpected opening following Carlos Beltran's departure in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal last offseason.

The Mets will be bringing in a new front office executive in the coming weeks. They're also expected to bring in some splashy new players. As far as the Mets new spending habits go, Cohen didn't specify what payroll will look like, but said: "I do believe this is a major-market team and it should have a budget that is commensurate with that."

Cohen also went on to share his bold goals for the Mets' next championship. "If I don't win a World Series in the next three to five years -- I'd like to make it sooner -- I would consider that slightly disappointing."

The Mets haven't won a World Series title since 1986. They reached the 2015 World Series before falling to the Kansas City Royals in five games. Needless to say, Mets fans were pleased to hear Cohen's goals.