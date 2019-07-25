Today's Top Picks: Jeopardy James Holzhauer joins Vegas SuperContest, plus totals in baseball

Each year, the Westgate (now called Superbook USA) puts on the biggest NFL pick contest in the world, encouraging people to put down a $1,500 entry fee to try and become the sharpest of the sharp, picking five games a week against the spread in the SuperContest. It sounds easy -- just pick five games! -- but it's incredibly hard.

And this year, it will have even more competition, with Jeopardy! champ and $2 million man James Holzhauer, known for winning 32-straight television games of trivia, will join the field.

Holzhauer will draw a ton of attention to the contest, even if it's pretty unlikely that he actually ends up winning a big prize. There are tons of professional gamblers out there participating in this thing, so it's not as simple as just walking in and dominating everyone who is already lined up and ready to roll.

That being said, expect a bunch of additional entries -- maybe even some people from this website! -- to try and compete against someone like Holzhauer, hoping to win a bunch of money and/or at least be able to say, "I toppled Jeopardy James."

1. Twins at White Sox: Under 8.5

Love the two guys on the bump for this one, with Jose Berrios having 10 straight games allowing three earned runs or less. Eloy Jimenez is missing for the White Sox so they have much less firepower in the lineup. Lucas Giolito has had a few hiccups out of the All-Star break but he's still been great this season and has been sharp in several matchups, usually getting banged up by teams like the Cubs or Red Sox. I think he can hold his own and limit the Twins in this matchup.

2. Indians at Royals: Over 10

Adam Plutko and Mike Montgomery? Gimme, gimme. The Indians are mashing a bit with four or more runs in three of their last four games and Montgomery is a guy you can get after. The Royals have actually scored four or more runs in three of their last five games as well. I'm not trusting either team's bullpen to hold things down and think this becomes a shootout.

3. Red Sox at Yankees: Under 11

Zigging when people are zagging. With Rick Porcello and Masahiro Tanaka on the bump, there will be the expectation of fireworks. I'm gambling on the under. It's a pure fade of the public in this spot.