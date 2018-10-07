2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 12 continues at Talladega

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway! Chase Elliott earned the first spot in the Round of 8 with his win at Dover as the series now pivots to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race in the Round of 12.

The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, October 14th

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 500 miles/188 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 55

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 110

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 188

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race