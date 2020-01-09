2020 NBA All-Star Game: LeBron overtakes Luka Doncic as top vote-getter after second returns of fan voting

Fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game is a hotly debated topic around the league. While it makes fans feel like they have some say over who they get to watch throw down dunks and make crazy passes during the game that will take place in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 this year, it also brings about some crazy results.

In 2017, for example, Zaza Pachulia ranked second in the Western Conference frontcourt ahead of players like Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green -- solely off fan voting. It's not perfect, and while it does incite some ridiculous debates before the rosters are actually solidified, it also shows that even as the game continues to skew younger, the elite veterans still reign supreme.

After last week's first returns, 20-year-old Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic led all players in votes. However, after the second wave of votes, LeBron James is now the top vote-getter in the league. James (3,359,871) is slightly ahead of Doncic's 3,277,870 to lead not just the West, but the entire league in votes. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,259,383) trails both players, while Anthony Davis (3,124,446) is the only other player to have over three million votes.

The second returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/iPCFaFU5Ok pic.twitter.com/8Qzlcky1Be — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2020

In the West, the top five in the backcourt have remained the same from the first returns, with James Harden, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook all rounding out the top five after Doncic. While in the frontcourt, Nikola Jokic has pushed out Karl-Anthony Towns for the No. 5 spot, with the top four remaining the same of LeBron, Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Out East, the top five of both the backcourt and frontcourt have remained the same. Joel Embiid trails vote-leader Giannis by two million, while Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum fill in the rest of the top five in the frontcourt. For the conference's backcourt, Trae Young is still in the top spot, while Kyrie Irving remains ahead of Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose and Zach LaVine.

Fan voting counts for 50 percent of the equation into who will be an All-Star starter, while the remaining 50 percent is broken down to the players and media, each getting a 25 percent stake over the decisions.