The schedule for opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season has arrived, and will feature four of the best teams in the Western Conference on Oct. 24. First, the defending champion Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference Finals rematch, before the new-look Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors square off, according to Shams Charania.

Nikola Jokic missed out on MVP last season, but he got the ultimate reward when he led the Nuggets to their first title in franchise history, and was named Finals MVP. On opening night, he will finally get his first ring, and get to see the banner raised to the rafters of Ball Arena with all of his teammates. Then, he'll try to beat the Lakers again after sweeping them out of the playoffs last season.

