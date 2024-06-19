Round 1 - Pick 1 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 Reports suggest that the Hawks are very high on Clingan and he is in play to go off the board first. Clingan is an intriguing prospect because of his high floor. He can slot into Atlanta's lineup immediately and be a defensive anchor in the middle. The drawbacks of his overall game are that he isn't a great offensive scorer, and he played just under 23 minutes per game last season at UConn. Clingan doesn't have the upside of others in his class, and I want to reiterate that Sarr should be the pick here. If the Hawks want to postpone their rebuild, Clingan is the right choice because you know exactly what you're getting.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.6 RPG 4.5 APG 1.0 BPG 1.5 With Sarr still on the board, the Wizards shouldn't hesitate to make the French big man the selection. Sarr has one of the highest ceilings in this class because of his elite two-way potential. The shooting is still a work in progress and it will be his swing skill. Sarr would be another foundational piece for Washington's rebuild next to Bilal Coulibaly.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard's draft ceiling likely starts with this pick. The Rockets will have to decide if they want to keep this pick or trade it for a win-now player. Sheppard is one of the best shooters in this class and if the Rockets keep this pick, he could serve as the point guard of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.0 APG 0.9 3P% 38.7% Risacher is a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall pick, but in this mock draft, he slides to an ideal situation in San Antonio. He is a skilled forward with tremendous shooting upside and would fit perfectly next to Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt. Point guard remains the biggest need for the Spurs, but taking the best player available is the smart play.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.0 3P% 27.3 Buzelis has a connection to the Pistons front office that could make him the favorite at this spot. Buzelis' agent, Michael Tellem, is the son of Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. While that connection alone isn't going to make him the surefire selection, his unique blend of dribbling, passing and shooting is worth the swing.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle has expressed a strong desire to play point guard in the NBA, and while his wish may get granted, Castle would fit perfectly next to LaMelo Ball in the backcourt. Castle is a defensive menace and can double as a wing distributor. A young core of Ball, Castle and Brandon Miller would be fun to watch.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht is the safest pick in this draft because of his high floor and polished offensive game. Knecht can come into the league and be a double-digit scorer immediately because of his shotmaking abilities. Knecht worked out for Portland earlier in the cycle and would be a perfect match for a rebuilding Trail Blazers team.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% With the Spurs going with a wing at No. 4, Dillingham is the perfect selection with their other lottery pick. I ranked Dillingham No. 1 overall on my personal big board because he has the goods to be an elite guard in the NBA. Yes, there are concerns about his height and defense, but when in doubt, pick a Kentucky guard.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class to get back to the playoffs, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Jazz could use a player of Williams' caliber and drafting him near the end of the lottery is tremendous value. When you watch the film from his freshman season at Colorado, there's reason to believe that if he puts more weight on his lengthy frame -- like his older brother Jalen Williams did during his first two seasons in the NBA -- he can be the best two-way player in his class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% The former No. 2 recruit from the 2023 cycle dealt with a hand injury mid-way through his season at USC that sidelined him for about a month. After his return, Collier showed why he was one of the best freshmen in his class. Collier is a point guard built like a middle linebacker, and his strong frame allows him to bully his way to the rim. The numbers also don't do it justice to how skilled of a passer Collier is. He can be the PG of the future for the Bulls.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 BPG 2.2 The Thunder need size, so drafting Edey would fill that void. Another reason Edey could make sense in OKC is he can play next to Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt. Holmgren is a versatile defender who can stretch the floor, so playing them in certain situations could work. OKC ranked near the bottom of the league in team rebounding, so drafting one of the best rebounders in the country could be worth the gamble.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.0 3P% 24% Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair tends to shy away from drafting teenagers, but Holland should be the exception if he falls this fall. Holland's athleticism is evident, but his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 0.9 3P% 31.6% Salaün is soaring up draft boards as of late, and there's a real chance he will end up as a lottery pick. In this mock, the Trail Blazers selected Knecht with their first lottery pick. Drafting Salaün at the end of the lottery fills the need for a wing on a roster full of talented guards.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Arguably the best 3-point shooter in his class, McCain was elite in knocking down shots from beyond the arc in transition. McCain projects as more of an off-ball guard at the next level, but his strong rebounding skills make him equipped to thrive at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch and shoot attempts, dribble handoffs, and in isolation.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% If the Lakers are looking to draft a big man to either backup Anthony Davis or play next to him in the frontcourt, Filipowski should be an option. Filipowski is probably the most skilled player offensively at his size in this class. Filipowski is more of a four than a five at the next level, but his archetype is what NBA teams are looking for.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.5 3P% 30.6% The latest injury news about Topić's knee is cause for concern and could result in him dropping on draft night. This would be a drastic slide for a player once projected as a surefire top-10 pick. Topić isn't going to blow you away with his speed with the ball, but he plays in control. He's worth the swing at No. 18.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington has been one of the biggest risers throughout this process and may be off the board before the Raptors have the chance to pick him. Carrington could serve as the point guard of the future for a rebuilding Raptors team.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter's 3-point shooting will be his swing skill. As for everything else, he will need to be more aggressive in driving to the basket and getting to his spot on mid-range jumpers. Walter shot 214 3-pointers, compared to 160 shots from inside the arc.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% The Suns biggest need heading into next season is finding a cheap and reliable point guard. Kolek checks both of those boxes. He's a skilled playmaker who can complement Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 BPG 1.9 After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick. Ware could serve as a valuable backup center for the Bucks.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% Dunn's offensive game isn't going to blow you away, but his defense is his most valuable skill. Dunn can step in right away and be a key rotation piece for the Knicks because of it.

Round 1 - Pick 25 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% With the Knicks going with a wing with their first first-round selection, Holmes makes sense as a potential Isaiah Hartenstein replacement. Holmes would fill a need on New York's roster for a rim-protecting stretch big. If Holmes makes it to No. 25, he will be the steal of the draft.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% It's hard not to be excited about the upside George showed during his freshman season at Miami. George will need time to develop his game and Washington would be a perfect fit for that very reason. Coming out of the draft with Sarr and George should give Wizards fans hope.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% Scheierman will turn 24 this September, which means he will have a chance to become the oldest first-round pick since Chris Duarte went 13th overall in 2021. Scheierman is a high-volume shooter from distance who can score in various ways from outside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 3P% 36% Tyson would be the perfect pick for an experienced team less than a year removed from winning an NBA title. Tyson was Cal's No. 1 option last season. He is a proven two-way wing who could contribute to the rotation from Day 1.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.4 RPG 5.1 APG 1.1 3P% 36.4% Smith knocked down 36% of his 3-pointers this past season for G-League Ignite. The southpaw can stretch the floor, and his wingspan (7-foot-1) could intrigue NBA decision-makers. Coming out of the draft with Williams and Smith — two skilled wings — would be quite the haul for Danny Ainge and company.