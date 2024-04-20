The 2024 NBA postseason kicked off this week, and three teams have already been eliminated from the bracket. The Warriors, Hawks and Bulls have seen their seasons come to a close in the Play-In Tournament, while the Heat, Lakers and 76ers have advanced to the playoffs. The Heat claimed the East's No. 8 seed on Friday night, eliminating the Bulls with a blowout win without Jimmy Butler.

In the West's final Play-In game, the Kings -- who knocked out the Warriors -- are facing the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on Friday with the West's No. 8 seed up for grabs.

With the Heat, Lakers and 76ers advancing, seven of the eight first-round playoff matchups are set. It will be Celtics-Heat, Knicks-76ers, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic in the East, and Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns and Clippers-Mavericks in the West.

Here's a look at the complete playoff bracket with all the seeds set. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

West

(1) Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Kings

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers

(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Heat

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Final Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics - 64-18 New York Knicks - 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks - 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers - 48-34 Orlando Magic - 47-35 Indiana Pacers - 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers - 47-35 Miami Heat - 46-36 Chicago Bulls - 39-43 Atlanta Hawks - 36-46

Final Western Conference standings

Oklahoma City Thunder - 57-25 Denver Nuggets - 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves - 56-26 Los Angeles Clippers - 51-31 Dallas Mavericks - 50-32 Phoenix Suns - 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans - 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers - 47-35 Sacramento Kings - 46-36 Golden State Warriors - 46-36

Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings 118, No. 10 Warriors 94

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers 105, No. 8 Heat 104

No. 9 Bulls 131, No. 10 Hawks 116

Friday, April 19

Heat vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. ESPN/fubo

Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First weekend

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. Heat, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, 9:30 p.m., TNT