The 2024 NBA postseason kicked off this week, and three teams have already been eliminated from the bracket. The Warriors, Hawks and Bulls have seen their seasons come to a close in the Play-In Tournament, while the Heat, Lakers and 76ers have advanced to the playoffs. The Heat claimed the East's No. 8 seed on Friday night, eliminating the Bulls with a blowout win without Jimmy Butler.
In the West's final Play-In game, the Kings -- who knocked out the Warriors -- are facing the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on Friday with the West's No. 8 seed up for grabs.
With the Heat, Lakers and 76ers advancing, seven of the eight first-round playoff matchups are set. It will be Celtics-Heat, Knicks-76ers, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic in the East, and Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns and Clippers-Mavericks in the West.
Here's a look at the complete playoff bracket with all the seeds set. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
West
(1) Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Kings
(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers
(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns
(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks
East
(1) Celtics vs. (8) Heat
(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers
(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers
(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic
Final Eastern Conference standings
- Boston Celtics - 64-18
- New York Knicks - 50-32
- Milwaukee Bucks - 49-33
- Cleveland Cavaliers - 48-34
- Orlando Magic - 47-35
- Indiana Pacers - 47-35
- Philadelphia 76ers - 47-35
- Miami Heat - 46-36
- Chicago Bulls - 39-43
- Atlanta Hawks - 36-46
Final Western Conference standings
- Oklahoma City Thunder - 57-25
- Denver Nuggets - 57-25
- Minnesota Timberwolves - 56-26
- Los Angeles Clippers - 51-31
- Dallas Mavericks - 50-32
- Phoenix Suns - 49-33
- New Orleans Pelicans - 49-33
- Los Angeles Lakers - 47-35
- Sacramento Kings - 46-36
- Golden State Warriors - 46-36
Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, April 16
No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106
No. 9 Kings 118, No. 10 Warriors 94
Wednesday, April 17
No. 7 76ers 105, No. 8 Heat 104
No. 9 Bulls 131, No. 10 Hawks 116
Friday, April 19
Heat vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. ESPN/fubo
Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT
2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First weekend
Saturday, April 20
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Knicks vs. 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, April 21
Game 1: Celtics vs. Heat, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, 9:30 p.m., TNT