The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) and Utah Jazz (16-20) will both be hoping to move on from lopsided losses when they square off on Saturday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 128-92 loss to New York on Friday night, falling four games behind Boston atop the Atlantic Division standings. Utah had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 126-97 loss at Boston on Friday to open a three-game road trip. The Jazz are in fourth place in the Northwest Division, trailing Denver by 8.5 games for third place.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is favored by 11.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 237.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Jazz vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered Week 11 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 106-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah-Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

76ers vs. Jazz spread: 76ers -11.5

76ers vs. Jazz over/under: 237.5 points

76ers vs. Jazz money line: 76ers -737, Jazz +522

76ers vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has done an excellent job of bouncing back from losses this season, as it has not suffered consecutive losses since Dec. 1. The 76ers cruised to a 110-97 win over Chicago on Tuesday, covering the 10.5-point spread prior to their loss against New York on Friday. Star center Joel Embiid has finished with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 15 consecutive games, giving him a chance to become the first player to hit that mark in 16 straight games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

Tyrese Maxey had 27 points and nine assists on Friday night, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points in the loss. Utah is on the second leg of back-to-back road games after getting blown out by Boston on Friday night. The Jazz shot just 36.2% from the floor and committed 18 turnovers in the loss, falling to 5-15 on the road this season.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is coming off a rough performance, but it has been playing much better of late. The Jazz beat the Heat, Mavericks and Pistons by a combined 51 points, tying a franchise record with 154 points in an overtime victory over Detroit on Wednesday. John Collins had 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Celtics on Friday, posting his tenth double-double of the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 17 points, while Collin Sexton added 13 points. Philadelphia shot just 40.7% from the field in its loss to New York on Friday, including a 6 of 23 mark from 3-point range. Embiid has been dealing with an ankle injury that he appeared to tweak on Friday, while Tobias Harris sat out during the fourth quarter with left ankle soreness.

How to make 76ers vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 106-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.