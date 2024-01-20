An Eastern Conference matchup features the Detroit Pistons (4-37) hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (28-13) on Saturday. The Bucks just had their three-game win streak halted. The Cleveland Cavaliers blew out Milwaukee 135-95 on Wednesday. Detroit has dropped eight of its last nine games. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Pistons 124-117. Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is probable for the Bucks. Cade Cunningham (knee) is out for Detroit.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Milwaukee is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 244. Before making any Pistons vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pistons and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Milwaukee -13.5

Bucks vs. Pistons over/under: 244 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Milwaukee -1048, Detroit +675

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the game total Over in 43 of their last 67 games

DET: The Detroit Pistons have hit the game total Over in 30 of their last 47 games

Bucks vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo is a powerful and athletic presence. The seven-time All-Star plays top-tier defense due to him constantly swarming ball handlers. He is third in the NBA in points (31.2), sixth in rebounds (11.4) and ninth in field-goal percentage (60.8). In his last game, Antetokounmpo supplied a triple-double of 27 points, 10 boards and 10 assists.

Forward Bobby Portis gives the Bucks another long and athletic scorer in the frontcourt. Portis owns a reliable jumper and finishes consistently around the rim. The Arkansas product averages 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game off the bench. On Jan. 14 versus the Kings, Portis dropped 22 points and 10 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Center Jalen Duren brings tremendous size and power onto the court. The Memphis product averages 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and shoots 65% from the floor. The 20-year-old has recorded 20 double-doubles thus far. In his last game, Duren totaled 16 points and 11 boards.

Guard Jaden Ivey is a smooth three-level scorer for the Pistons. Ivey has a knockdown jumper and has the skillset to get into the lane regularly. The Purdue product logs 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's dropped 24-plus points in two straight games. In Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Ivey finished with 32 points, four boards and six assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 237 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.