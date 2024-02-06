The Chicago Bulls look to defeat the Western Conference co-leader as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Bulls (23-27) fell at home to the Kings, 123-115 on Saturday, while the Timberwolves (35-15) enter off a 111-90 home win over the Rockets on Sunday. Chicago has won three of the last four meetings, including a 139-131 double overtime victory last March. Chicago is 25-24-1 against the spread, while Minnesota is 25-22-3 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Minnesota is favored by 5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Timberwolves:

Bulls vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -5

Bulls vs. Timberwolves over/under: 217 points

Bulls vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -206, Bulls +171

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has been so successful this season in part due to its defense, as its 106.7 points surrendered per game rank best in the NBA. Its 35-15 start has been the best in franchise history through 50 games, and it will look to continue its success tonight in Chicago. Star guard Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.6 points per game and has eclipsed the 20-point mark in six of his last seven games. In his last five games, Edwards is 16 of 31 (52%) from behind the three point line, further adding to his team's success.

Minnesota is also buoyed by its two big men, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Towns is second on the team in scoring (22.5 PPG) and rebounding (8.7 per game), while Gobert is averaging 13.7 points and a team-leading 12.5 rebounds nightly. The Wolves will look to stifle Chicago's potent offense and keep the game lower scoring in order to secure the victory.

Why the Bulls can cover

With guard Zach LaVine out for the season, Chicago is now torn between competing for a playoff spot and trading away assets in order to rebuild. Forward DeMar Derozan may be the subject of trade rumors before Thursday's deadline, as he averages 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. Center Nikola Vucevic is as consistent as they come, averaging 17.1 points and 10.6 rebounds nightly.

In LaVine's absence, guard Coby White has stepped up his play this season. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds and seems to be a player Chicago can build around for the future. After a horrible 9-16 start, Chicago has gone 14-11 in the past 25 games and looks to continue its strong play tonight against Minnesota. Patrick Williams (foot) is out for Tuesday, while Alex Caruso (adductor) is questionable.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Wolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

The model is on an 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks.