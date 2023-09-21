Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has received temporary guardianship of his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, according to a report from People. The Superior Court of California granted Thompson "all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have" over Amari.

Thompson requested sole guardianship of Amari after his mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly in January. Amari suffers from epilepsy, and he has other medical issues that make it impossible for him to live on his own.

According to the court documents obtained by People, the court found there was "sufficient evidence" and "good cause" to grant Thompson temporary guardianship of Amari. In his petition to the court, Thompson claimed that Amari's father, Trevor Thompson, had not been involved in Amari's life for the last nine years.

In his request, Thompson stated he would help Amari get the assistance he needed and manage the inheritance he received from their mother.

Thompson, who has four children of his own, will be playing another season in the NBA. Just a couple of weeks ago, Thompson signed a one-year contract to return to the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 campaign.

Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cavaliers, and he won an NBA title alongside LeBron James in 2016. Over the last few seasons, Thompson has had stints with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.