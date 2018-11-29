Clippers vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA so far this season. After missing the postseason a season ago, the Clippers now find themselves seated atop the Western Conference with a 14-6 record. Los Angeles has been victorious in eight of their last nine games and have defeated teams like the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers during that stretch.

Meanwhile, there haven't been many positives coming out of the Sacramento Kings organization in recent years. The franchise opted to completely rebuild a few seasons ago when they shipped DeMarcus Cousins out of town. The Kings currently stand at 10-10 and have definitely shown moments of potential with their core group of Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein. Hield is averaging 18.8 points and shooting just over 45 percent from three.

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers made a bold move last season when they traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons. However, they got back a player that has proved to be just as talented in the form of Tobias Harris, who is currently leading the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game and is shooting just over 43 percent from three. Combine that with the shooting prowess of Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari and Los Angeles has been one of the biggest offensive juggernauts in the West so far.

Kings: Since winning five consecutive games late in October, the Kings haven't been quite as consistent. However, they did defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder last week and nearly upset the Warriors. Sacramento has a ton of potential with a stellar backcourt that includes De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, who are both off to great starts this season. This will be one of the Kings' toughest tests this year, and if their shooters show up, it's hard not to imagine this one being close.

Game prediction, pick

Judging by the line, this is definitely a game that could go either way. The Clippers are playing some great basketball over the last month, but the Kings haven't shied away from tough competition. Roll with the outright talent and take the Clippers to win what could be a close one.