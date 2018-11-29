Clippers vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
Sacramento will look to upset the first-place Clippers on Thursday night
The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA so far this season. After missing the postseason a season ago, the Clippers now find themselves seated atop the Western Conference with a 14-6 record. Los Angeles has been victorious in eight of their last nine games and have defeated teams like the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers during that stretch.
Meanwhile, there haven't been many positives coming out of the Sacramento Kings organization in recent years. The franchise opted to completely rebuild a few seasons ago when they shipped DeMarcus Cousins out of town. The Kings currently stand at 10-10 and have definitely shown moments of potential with their core group of Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein. Hield is averaging 18.8 points and shooting just over 45 percent from three.
How to watch Clippers at Kings
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 29
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Kings +2.0
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Clippers: The Clippers made a bold move last season when they traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons. However, they got back a player that has proved to be just as talented in the form of Tobias Harris, who is currently leading the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game and is shooting just over 43 percent from three. Combine that with the shooting prowess of Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari and Los Angeles has been one of the biggest offensive juggernauts in the West so far.
Kings: Since winning five consecutive games late in October, the Kings haven't been quite as consistent. However, they did defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder last week and nearly upset the Warriors. Sacramento has a ton of potential with a stellar backcourt that includes De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, who are both off to great starts this season. This will be one of the Kings' toughest tests this year, and if their shooters show up, it's hard not to imagine this one being close.
Game prediction, pick
Judging by the line, this is definitely a game that could go either way. The Clippers are playing some great basketball over the last month, but the Kings haven't shied away from tough competition. Roll with the outright talent and take the Clippers to win what could be a close one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Warriors vs. Raptors
Golden State and Toronto meet on Thursday in a potential NBA Finals preview
-
Warriors vs. Raptors odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors
-
Saric's new life, Moore the floater king
Also: Spencer Dinwiddie’s finishing, the emergence of Jerami Grant and a 7-foot wing named...
-
Cuban predicts Dirk returns in few weeks
Dallas may get its longtime star back on the court before the end of the calendar year
-
Report: Suns interested in Fultz
Philly might have a suitor for its struggling 2017 No. 1 overall pick
-
Curry promises free shoes to young girl
Riley Morrison, the lucky fan, first reached out to Curry because his shoes weren't available...