Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back in your inbox once again.

While we only had a light three-game NBA schedule to bet on, all three contests certainly lived up to the billing on Tuesday. However, tonight features a plentiful 12-game slate, with several intriguing matchups.

Let's not waste any time and get right to Wednesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Nets at Bulls, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets -5.5 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Nets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

: The Nets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. The Pick: Nets -4.5 (-110)

If it's not broke, don't fix it. The Nets are currently riding a 12-game winning streak. Until Brooklyn gives me a reason not to back them, I'm going to continue to do so.

During the winning streak, the Nets are averaging 124.1 points-per-game. The Celtics currently lead the NBA on the season with 118.6 points-per-game, so it's not a huge surprise that the Nets haven't lost since Dec. 4. One of the biggest reasons for the Nets' offensive prowess is their success from beyond the arc. The Nets are currently connecting on 39.3 percent of their three-point attempts, which is second in the league only to the Nuggets.

When Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and company are having success from the perimeter, this team is tough to stop. It also doesn't hurt that the Bulls allow 115.6 points-per-game (18th in the NBA) while letting the opposition shoot 37.4 percent from three.

💰 More NBA Picks

USATSI

Spurs at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Over 225.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 226.5 (-110) -- The Knicks and Spurs may not possess juggernaut offenses, but there's still plenty of reasons to like the over in this spot. The over is 11-1 in the Spurs' last 12 games and 7-0 in the Spurs' last seven road games. They have recorded at least 115 points in three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, for the Knicks the over is 6-2 in their last eight games while also being 4-1 in the Knicks' last five games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks currently averages 114.1 points-per-game (16th in the NBA) and have also tallied at least 115 points in three of their last five contests. These two teams average pretty close to the 227 points that we'll need for this over to hit.

Key Trend: The over is 11-1 in the Spurs' last 12 games.

Trail Blazers at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Damian Lillard Over 29.5 Points (-119) -- Damian Lillard's point production has been up-and-down lately, but this is where we could see an offensive explosion. That's because the Timberwolves are one of the NBA's more lackluster defensive teams. The Timberwolves yield 115.8 points-per-game (20th in the NBA) and are currently allowing their opponents to shoot 36.9 percent from long-range -- the fourth-highest clip in the league.

Lillard has made his career out of making jaw-dropping shots from beyond the arc. He's coming off of a month in which he shot 40.3 percent on 12.4 attempts from deep per contest. Lillard has drilled at least three shots from beyond the arc in three of his last four games. Considering the Timberwolves' inability to defend, I'm willing to bet that Lillard and his 27.4 points-per-game are able to top the 30-point mark on Wednesday.

Key Trend: Lillard has scored at least 30 points in two of his last four games.