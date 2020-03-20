Coronavirus: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19
Smart announced his positive test on Twitter shortly after the Celtics put out their statement
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the NBA continues to grow, as the Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The tweet came shortly after the Celtics released a statement saying that one of their players had contracted the coronavirus.
Smart said that he has been in isolation since getting tested five days ago, and stressed the seriousness of the virus.
"I'm OK, I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms," Smart said in the video accompanying his tweet. "But I can't stress enough practicing social distancing, and really keep yourself away from a large group of people -- just really washing your hands and help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself."
More details from the Celtics:
"The Boston Celtics learned today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case. The Celtics player, who is not exhibiting symptoms, has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff. The team is awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate. Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation."
The Celtics become the seventh NBA team to have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, joining the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. Smart is the 14th NBA individual to test positive and the fifth identified player, along with Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Kevin Durant.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Three 76ers members test positive
The Sixers were tested for the virus after one of their recent opponents had a player test...
-
List of NBA players with coronavirus
There are currently 14 confirmed cases in the NBA
-
Two Lakers players test positive
The Lakers were tested for the virus after one of their recent opponents had several players...
-
LeBron speaks out from self-quarantine
The Lakers recently advised their players to self-quarantine for 14 days following four positive...
-
Samson slams Silver's charity game plan
That charity game might not be the best idea
-
NBA, NFL, NHL offer free access games
Fans will have access to NBA, NFL and NHL games and content
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers