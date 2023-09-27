Social media went into a frenzy Wednesday as Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. The move was part of a three-team deal involving Milwaukee, Portland and the Phoenix Suns, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter confirms.

While Milwaukee is solely adding Lillard, the two other teams are swapping multiple players. Portland is acquiring Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks' unprotected 2029 first-round pick and swap rights on Milwaukee's 2028 and 2030 picks. Phoenix, meanwhile, is adding Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Here's the best of what the internet had to offer after news of the stunning Lillard deal broke:

"The casuals won't be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned," Lillard wrote. "Excited for my next chapter!"

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was one of the first ones to hop on Instagram to react to the news. Lillard had expressed interest in playing for Miami, and Butler clearly isn't happy that isn't coming to fruition.

"Yo NBA man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering… Y'all didn't hear it from me," Butler said.

Heat teammate Tyler Herro commented on Butler's video, "What he said."

It's no secret Miami wanted to acquire Lillard, and its failure to do so has left fans upset on social media. However, Josh Richardson kept it light and used this opportunity to talk about his jersey number.

The news injected some energy into what had been a bit of a quiet Wednesday.

The Bucks are playing the New York Knicks on Christmas, and Josh Hart is already making sure Lillard has it written down on his schedule.

The aforementioned Grayson Allen, who'll be going to Phoenix in the Lillard deal, recently changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 3. He had changed it before, so earlier this month, he told Bucks fans it would be the last time he does so. After news of the trade broke, Allen laughed about the irony of his post.

Meanwhile, 76ers guard Patrick Beverly shared that perhaps trading Holiday was a risky move.

No matter what, one thing is for certain: the NBA is entertaining even during offseason. Jamal Crawford and Victor Oladipo said what most of us are thinking: The NBA is the greatest show on earth.