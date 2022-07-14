Deandre Ayton and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $133 million max offer sheet, his agent told ESPN. The Phoenix Suns, Ayton's original team, now have 48 hours to decide whether or not they are willing to match the offer.

The Suns had, in the past, been hesitant to give Ayton a max contract. He wanted one after helping lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, but Phoenix reportedly did not believe he was worth such a hefty contract. Now, the decision is out of their hands. They can either match the offer sheet and retain Ayton at this price point, or they can lose him for nothing. Those are the only two options. They can no longer negotiate a sign-and-trade with Indiana, and perhaps more importantly, they can no longer dangle Ayton as a signed-and-traded asset in negotiations for Kevin Durant.

