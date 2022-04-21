Devin Booker was having yet another stellar postseason performance on Tuesday. He scored 31 points in 25 minutes, and, when he dapped up a baby sitting courtside, it appeared that the Phoenix Suns were on their way to a 2-0 series lead against the No. 8 seeded New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter, however, Booker had to leave the game with a hamstring injury, and Phoenix went on to lose 125-114.

Booker suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 2 and will reportedly miss the next two to three weeks, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Pelicans will reportedly prepare as if he is coming back sooner than that, per ESPN. The Suns have not provided an official timeline for Booker's absence ahead of Friday's Game 3.

"We've played without Chris (Paul) and Book before," Suns coach Monty Williams said following Game 2. "If we have to play without Book, next man up. We've done that all year long."

The Suns will remain favorites as the series shifts to New Orleans, but the pressure is on. They no longer have home-court advantage, and, while they had an 8-3 record in the 11 games they played without Booker before clinching the No. 1 seed, only three of those games were against playoff opponents. In December, Phoenix blew out a Boston Celtics team that was still starting Dennis Schroder, and then it lost by 22 to a Golden State Warriors team that was on a tear. In March, the Suns hung with the Milwaukee Bucks for three quarters before losing by 10 without Booker or Paul. (The Bucks had their stars but were without without Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton and George Hill.) Seven of Booker's missed games were due to a hamstring injury he suffered in November.

In the regular season, Phoenix scored a scorching 119.5 points per 100 possessions with Booker on the court and a dismal 110.4 per 100 without him, per Cleaning The Glass, which filters out garbage time. It made up for some of that, though, by being 5.5 points per 100 possessions stingier on defense without him.

Making up for the absence of your top scorer is a much taller order against a team that has played you multiple times in a short period of time. In Booker's place, Williams could choose to match the Pelicans' size by starting Sixth Man of the Year finalist Cameron Johnson, or he could preserve the second unit by going with sharpshooter Landry Shamet. Either way, expect Paul to assume more playmaking responsibility and backup guard Cameron Payne to get more playing time if Phoenix's offense needs a jolt. The Suns' road just got significantly tougher, but this is a deep, disciplined team with an offensive system that turns everyone on the floor into a threat.

Shamet didn't play at all against New Orleans until Booker's injury, but checked in as soon as Booker exited. Shamet finished with five points on 2-for-3 shooting and a steal in 12 minutes.

"That's big-time, man," Paul said on Tuesday. "That's just guys staying ready, and we're gonna need guys (in) Game 3. We're gonna need everybody throughout this deep playoff run that we hope that we have. It's been a season like that for us. Next man up, guys stay ready, and Sham was ready."

If this series goes the distance, Game 7 will be played on April 30. If the Suns advance, they will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Utah Jazz. If they advance again, then they will begin the conference finals in mid-May.