There is unfortunately no shortage of NBA players who have seen Draymond Green's temper up close. Steven Adams, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Poole all come to mind, but among the more notable would be Kevin Durant. He and Green played three years together with the Golden State Warriors, and they were among the most successful of both of their careers. The Warriors made the Finals in all three of their seasons together and won two championships.

But early in their third season together, Durant and Green got into a verbal altercation at the end of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The argument was so bad that Green was suspended one game for it. Durant left the Warriors at the end of the 2018-19 season, and Green is still getting into trouble. On Tuesday, he was ejected for a flagrant hit to the head of Durant's current Suns teammate Jusuf Nurkic. The NBA suspended him indefinitely for the hit, which came in a game that Durant missed. Durant addressed the incident on Wednesday after the Suns lost to the Brooklyn Nets, hoping that Green could get to the bottom of whatever is causing all of these incidents.

"That was insane to see," Durant said. "Glad Nurk is all right. Never seen that before in a basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It's been incident after incident. I know Draymond and that's not, he hasn't been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him."

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Green has now been ejected three times this season and has been suspended for five games. He is up to 19 career ejections, and the league no longer appears willing to let him get away with slaps on the wrist. Green will reportedly undergo counseling in the hopes of preventing future incidents like this. He will need to meet whatever criteria the league sets to return to the court. Durant, like the rest of the NBA, hopes that Green can avoid any more incidents like this. With an indefinite suspension now on his resume, there's no telling how much worse the discipline could get if Green can't figure out how to avoid these situations moving forward.