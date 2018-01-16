Former NBA player Nate Robinson will join BIG3 as co-captain with Jermaine O'Neal

Nate Robinson has been trying to get back into the NBA for a couple of years now, but it looks like he's decided to go a different route.

The 33-year-old former NBA point guard has signed on to play in the BIG3, the 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube that will begin its second season this summer. Here's the release from the league:

NEW YORK, NY -- Jan. 16, 2018 -- Nate Robinson will join the BIG3 as a co-captain of Tri-State alongside Captain Jermaine O'Neal, the league announced today. The addition of Robinson to the BIG3 is yet another in a wave of recent signings made possible by the third co-captain roster spot available to each team in 2018. Baron Davis and Ron Artest were previously announced as off-season co-captain acquisitions for 3's Company and Killer 3s respectively. With Robinson's signing, five co-captain spots remain.



... Robinson will join a Tri-State squad that finished sixth in 2017, after falling short to 3's Company in the BIG3 Playoffs. Tri-State will round out its three remaining roster spots in the BIG3 Draft.

Standing just 5-foot-9, Robinson was one of the most exciting players in the league during his prime, and his Dunk Contest showdowns with Dwight Howard were some of the most memorable in recent history.

Robinson averaged 11.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in 11 NBA seasons witht he Knicks, Celtics, Thunder, Warriors, Bulls, Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans, putting up a career-high 17.2 points per game for the Knicks in the 2008-09 season.



The BIG3's 10-week season will tip off on June 22 and air live on Friday nights on Fox and FS1.