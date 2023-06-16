Former NBA swingman Tony Snell's 2-year old son, Karter, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months. In an appearance on NBC's "Today" on Friday, Snell said he thought it was likely he could also be on the autism spectrum, and it turned out he was.

"I'm like, 'You know what, if he's diagnosed [with autism], then I think I am [on the autism spectrum] too.' So that gave me the courage to go get checked up," Snell said.

When he was growing up in California, Snell added that he was "always independent growing up. Always being alone. I just couldn't connect with people on the personal side of things."

Snell wasn't very surprised when he was diagnosed with autism at the age of 31.

"I was not surprised, because I always felt different," Snell said. "I was just relieved, like 'Ah, this is why I am the way I am.' It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like clarity, like putting some 3-D glasses on."

Snell was originally selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls following a standout career at New Mexico. The swingman played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers. Snell finished the 2021-22 season with the Pelicans and appeared in 19 games for the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, this past season.

At this stage of his career, Snell just wants to be able to support his son in any way he can.

"I want to make sure my son knows that I have his back," Snell said. "When I was a kid, I felt different, but I can show him that I'm right here with you and we're going to ride this thing together, we're going to grow together and we're going to accomplish a lot of things together."